The Australian version of Yes Equality’s ‘Call Your Granny’ campaign will give you familiar feels

2015 may seem like a distant memory for some, but for others it feels like it was only yesterday they phoned their grannies and asked them what would they be voting in the Yes Equality referendum.

Now the moment has translated across the globe to the people of Australia who, in order to achieve a YES vote in the Marriage Equality postal survey, have launched a campaign called #RingYourRellos.

In one of the first videos to hit the campaign, Lisa rings her grandmother and asks her how she’s likely to vote.

The older lady first confesses that due to her religious beliefs, she would be against it.

“But,” she adds, “knowing how much the two of you love each other – I can’t speak more highly of you and Hayley.

“I would then agree to it - yep”.

She then goes on to say that, “Love is the most important thing in your life. To be loved and be loved back. Share it”

Grab the tissues.

Here's what happens when Lisa calls her Grandma. ☎️#RingYourRellos and talk to them about why you're voting YES for Marriage Equality. pic.twitter.com/AS6nljt6te — AU Marriage Equality (@AMEquality) September 6, 2017

Since the video was share on social media, other Australians have been inspired to follow suit.