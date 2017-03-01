The Ash Wednesday drive-thru in Galway is the most Irish thing you’ll see today

This is not a drill. You are not seeing things - there was a drive-thru Ash Wednesday mass in Co. Galway today.

St. Patrick’s Church in Glenamaddy, Co. Galway introduced a drive-thru system for parishioners to receive their ashes on the go.

The system allowed the busy people of the parish to drive in one gate of the church, wait in line in their tractor or car, receive their ashes from the local parish priest and exit by the other gate.

VIDEO: Hundreds turn out for 'Drive Thru' Ash Wednesday in Glenamaddy, Co. #Galway. Organisers surprised by large turnout. More on @rtenews pic.twitter.com/YamEOAK2DL — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) March 1, 2017

Posting photos of the service on Facebook, the church thanked everyone involved for being reverent, respectful and creating a wonderful atmosphere.

According to the local priest, Paddy Mooney was service was implemented to meet the busy lives of the people of Glenamaddy.

The service took place from 8am to 9.30am today.

Would you like communion with that?