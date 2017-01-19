The artist behind the Obama ‘Hope’ image has designed powerful new posters for Trump’s inauguration

Donald Trump’s inauguration is set to attract more protesters than supporters to Washington.

So a group of artists have designed five posters for people to carry whilst taking part in anti-Trump protests and Saturday’s Women’s March. And they’re stunning.

There are five posters, portraying women of different ages, backgrounds and races.

Two of Shepard Fairey’s posters for the campaign (Amplifier Foundation)

Shepard Fairey, the man behind the famous Obama poster, created three of the new designs, in a style similar to his previous work.

Although not an official campaign commission, the Hope poster, with Obama’s face in red and blue, became an iconic image of his first election.

Each of Fairey’s posters bares the ‘We the People’ motif (Amplifier Foundation)

Two other artists also contributed to the project: Jessica Sabogal and Ernesto Yerena.

The pictures were commissioned by the Amplifier Foundation for their We The People campaign, which they say seeks to start a “national dialogue about American identity and values through public art and story sharing”.

Jessica Sabogal’s poster (Amplifier Foundation)

On their campaign Kickstarter page, they say they believe art has the power to wake people up, referring to the power of Fairey’s 2008 poster.

“Today we are in a very different moment, one that requires new images that reject the hate, fear, and open racism that were normalised during the 2016 presidential campaign. So on Inauguration Day, We The People will flood Washington, DC with NEW symbols of hope,” they say.

Ernesto Yerena’s poster (Amplifier Foundation)

The Kickstarter, which originally aimed to raise $60,000 to fund the distribution of the posters has now had 22,840 backers donate $1,365,105.

The plan is to buy out full page ad space in the Washington Post with the cash, so those protesting or marching will have easy access to the political prints on the day.

Campaigners also plan to hand out placards bearing the images at Metro stops in Washington over the two days.