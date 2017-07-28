The adorable story about a Cork super fan being reunited with lucky hat

Is it a sign?

If you're a superstitious person who just happens to be from Cork, this will make you very happy.

Well known Cork GAA Supporter Tom Roche was travelling back from the Munster Hurling Final and between the jigs and reels of celebrating their win on the train, he’s lucky hat was accidentally taken by a fellow cork fan.

Speaking to C103 Tom said, “My hat was resting on the table within the train and everyone started trying on the hat when we were singing. One man got off the train at Charleville though with the hat on”.

A distraught Tom rang the station’s Today show a few days later to try and locate anyone who may have his hat but no luck.

Two weeks later a mother and young daughter arrived into the C103 Studio’s in Mallow with Tom’s hat.

Lucky little legend, Ada Flaherty from North Cork found the hat and recognised it from photos on Facebook.

The hat was reunited to a very happy Tom who says the hat is of sentimental value to him because he has brought it to so many Cork matches.

He will now wear it proudly at the Cork V Waterford Hurling Semi-Final next Sunday.