The 10 best jokes from Seth Meyers’ Golden Globes monologue

It was an awards show that was overshadowed by the recent Hollywood sexual harassment scandal and that was reflected in the opening monologue by Golden Globes host Seth Meyers.

It was Meyers first time taking the reins of the film and tv awards and he tackled everything from Harvey Weinstein to Donald Trump, leaving many praising his speech.

Here, we list the ten best gags from his monologue.

1. "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen."

2. "It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t."

3. "For the male nominees in the room tonight - this is the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

4. "There is a new era underway, and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood. By the way, a special hello to hosts of other upcoming award shows who are watching me like the first dog shot into space. "

Seth Meyers is doing an incredible job of walking the line acknowledging the issues without diminishing the issues by punching down and still actually being funny. — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 8, 2018

5. "Considering what has been going on this year with powerful men and their terrible behaviour in Hollywood, a lot of people thought it would be more appropriate for a woman to host these awards, and they may be right. But if it’s any consolation, I’m a man with absolutely no power in Hollywood."

6. "We’re all here tonight courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press. A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. ’Hollywood foreign press.’"

7. "Don’t worry, he (Harvey Weinstein) will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed in the in memoriam."

Seth Meyers saying “Harvey Weinstein will be the first person ever booed during the in memoriam” is maybe my favorite joke I’ve ever heard at an award show. — Chris Mintz-Plasse (@MintzPlasse) January 8, 2018

8. Despite everything that happened this year, the show goes on. For example, I was happy to hear they’re going to do another season of House of Cards. Is Christopher Plummer available for that too?

"Oh, is that too mean...to Kevin Spacey?" - Seth Meyers pulling no punches. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HDS2fEmlXd — PopCrush (@PopCrush) January 8, 2018

9. "Oprah Winfrey is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award tonight. What a tremendous honor...for Cecil B. DeMille."

10. "In 2011 I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president and some have said that night convinced him to run.

"So if that’s true, I just want to say: ’Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes! And Hanks! Where is Hanks? You will never be vice president! You are too mean and unrelatable.’ Now we just wait and see."

You can watch the full monologue below.

