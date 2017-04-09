That moment when you're on the ferry to Clare Island and a trad session starts

Ireland has had some fine weather over the weekend and a trip to one of the country's more scenic spots would have been just the ticket.

If you were heading for Clare Island off the coast of Mayo yesterday, you may have been treated not just to some fine weather, but also a spontaneous trad session.

A video of just that, posted by the Clare Island Ferry Co., has been going viral and it looks ar fheabhas ar fad.

The musicians were Rory Donnellan, his brother Fergus and their friend Denny Collins.

Rory told the DailyEdge.ie they were getting the ferry to his stag on the island and had the instruments on board so they decided to play a few tunes.

"There were a few Americans on the boat and they were blown away by it! We were playing all day here yesterday."

Good weather, good music and good craic. What more could you want?

H/T: DailyEdge.ie