That moment when you hit a six into a crowd of thousands and pick out your team mate

Crowd catches are all part of the fun at the cricket, but what are the odds that you’d hit it directly to the man you were batting with earlier that day?

That’s exactly what happened to Moeen Ali, who smashed a six for England against South Africa to reach his half century, and guided the ball into the hands of Jonny Bairstow in the process.

Is that technically out? Well, no. Take a look at the lads in bibs, who had a slightly different idea than wicket-keeper Bairstow.

Moeen had arrived at the crease with England faltering on 134-6 in their second innings – Joe Root’s team had a lead of 270 at the time thanks to a first-innings lead, but the number eight batsman’s run-a-ball half century moved the team into a very strong position.

Moeen’s innings helped England to a total of 243 all out, setting South Africa 380 to win on the fourth day of the final Test.

The lads are off for rain with the score 224/8, we lead by 360 #ENGvSA



Match centre: https://t.co/OXL4ezvG37 pic.twitter.com/ThnAfwCsVD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2017

A prize for Bairstow after his magnificent catch?

Does he win a prize?! — Helen Edge (@helen_edge) August 6, 2017

Surely, Moeen would be happy to sign the ball for him.