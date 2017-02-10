That awkward moment when you 'doze off' in a meeting about motivating lazy workers

Sometimes it’s quite difficult to stay awake at work, especially if you’re in a long and dull meeting.

That’s exactly what happened to these Chinese government officials, but they ironically dozed off during a meeting about motivating lazy workers.

The awkwardness is a bit too much for us to handle, and we bet the six government workers are seriously regretting not getting a few extra hours’ sleep the night before.

Work GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



According to the Global Times, the incident happened in Xiangyang, Hubei province, and the offenders have since been punished for their transgression.

The Xiangyang municipal discipline inspection authority announced on Thursday that the six were asked to hand in self-criticisms to the party committee, and were also asked to make a public apology at a staff meeting where they each work.

It really is a cautionary tale, so be sure to take a coffee with you next time you’re heading for a particularly tedious meeting.