That awkward moment when the White House can't spell Theresa May's name

So much is riding on Donald Trump’s first meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May as it will likely set the tone for the special relationship throughout the next four years.

Which is why it’s particularly awkward that the White House didn’t quite nail the spelling of Ms May's name.

The relationship, apparently, isn't quite special enough for the White House to spell British Prime Minister Theresa May's name correctly. pic.twitter.com/mAnYM92uWQ — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 27, 2017

Yep, they’ve missed the “h” off her name. In fact, Teresa May – without the “h” – is a soft porn actress and glamour model who starred in the music video Smack My B**** Up by The Prodigy.

This isn’t the first time the model has been confused with the politician: she trended on Twitter last summer when Mrs May was in the running to succeed David Cameron as the UK's Prime Minister.

People just can’t believe that an institution as important as the White House would get something so simple wrong.

How can I penalise students for misspelling names if White House press office can't spell name of Prime Minister? #Whitehousedunderheads — Sharon MaxwellMagnus (@termtimetweet) January 27, 2017

@samsteinhp @Nevfountain It's sad when the White House is full of buffoons who can't spell correctly. — Katty Sladen (@darthyhooves) January 27, 2017

Indeed, it really doesn’t bode well for the White House.

If the White House can't even spell Theresa correctly, imagine the linguistic carnage when King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud comes to visit — Jack Torrance (@theJackTorrance) January 27, 2017

What does it mean for the special relationship?

Mentions of "special relationship" in Theresa May's speech: 8

Number of times Theresa May's name was misspelled in White House briefing: 3 — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) January 27, 2017

But, maybe it’s not actually a mistake after all.

@jimwaterson ah now you see thats just an alternative spelling. — John W Rogers (@colourbyrogers) January 27, 2017

As for actual Teresa May the model, she was less than impressed.

She set her Twitter account to private and threatened to block anyone who mentioned the PM to her for any reason because she’s “not about politics”.

The error was repeated in a later guidance note from the Office of the Vice President, though it elsewhere also spelled her name correctly, before finally being rectified fully in another notice from the same office.

On the same day, Trump’s office also published a memo naming Julie Bishop as Australia’s prime minister, when in fact it’s Malcolm Turnball. All in all, not a great day for the White House.