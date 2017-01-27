That awkward moment when the White House can't spell Theresa May's name

So much is riding on Donald Trump’s first meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May as it will likely set the tone for the special relationship throughout the next four years.

Which is why it’s particularly awkward that the White House didn’t quite nail the spelling of Ms May's name.

Yep, they’ve missed the “h” off her name. In fact, Teresa May – without the “h” – is a soft porn actress and glamour model who starred in the music video Smack My B**** Up by The Prodigy.

This isn’t the first time the model has been confused with the politician: she trended on Twitter last summer when Mrs May was in the running to succeed David Cameron as the UK's Prime Minister.

People just can’t believe that an institution as important as the White House would get something so simple wrong.

Indeed, it really doesn’t bode well for the White House.

What does it mean for the special relationship?

But, maybe it’s not actually a mistake after all.

As for actual Teresa May the model, she was less than impressed.

She set her Twitter account to private and threatened to block anyone who mentioned the PM to her for any reason because she’s “not about politics”.

The error was repeated in a later guidance note from the Office of the Vice President, though it elsewhere also spelled her name correctly, before finally being rectified fully in another notice from the same office.

On the same day, Trump’s office also published a memo naming Julie Bishop as Australia’s prime minister, when in fact it’s Malcolm Turnball. All in all, not a great day for the White House.
