That awkward moment when airport security finds a giant lobster in someone’s luggage

Security services at Boston’s Logan International airport are trained to spot contraband in passenger luggage – everything from sharp objects to drugs – which is probably why the discovery of a 9kg live lobster came as a bit of a surprise.

Michael McCarthy, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration, says the lobster found on Sunday in a passenger’s checked luggage is the largest he’s ever seen. Judging from the picture, this statement probably shocks no one.

(AP)

Oddly enough, a whopping great big lobster like this one is actually allowed to be taken on planes – good to know next time you want to carry a huge crustacean of your own across the world.

The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container”.

However, the problem with this particular lobster was that it was snug in a cooler bag instead of a clear, plastic container. Luckily, McCarthy says it “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process”.

McCarthy posted the picture of his new buddy the lobster on Twitter, and people have a lot of questions and thoughts about it.

Did they have to pay for its own seat? — ☤ δ ☤ (@SheliSkai) June 27, 2017

So is that a liquid or a gel? — Ari Ofsevit (@ofsevit) June 26, 2017

OMG, that thing is huge!! — Arturo (@arturot) June 26, 2017

And then things got dark.

Guessing he gave that guy a pat-down before he boiled him — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) June 26, 2017

I will bring the butter ! — John Paysor (@JohnPaysor) June 27, 2017

Did the thought of eating it ever cross anyone's mind??😂 — Eric (@photomonarch71) June 27, 2017

But don’t worry, because these darker comments were qualified by some terrible jokes.

They shoulda let him ride First Claws.



... I'll show myself out. — Ryan Douglas (@DryFlyRyan) June 27, 2017

Lobsters on a plane? — Michael (@bzztpff) June 27, 2017

No word yet as to the lobster’s final destination.