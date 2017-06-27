That awkward moment when airport security finds a giant lobster in someone’s luggage
Security services at Boston’s Logan International airport are trained to spot contraband in passenger luggage – everything from sharp objects to drugs – which is probably why the discovery of a 9kg live lobster came as a bit of a surprise.
Michael McCarthy, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration, says the lobster found on Sunday in a passenger’s checked luggage is the largest he’s ever seen. Judging from the picture, this statement probably shocks no one.
Oddly enough, a whopping great big lobster like this one is actually allowed to be taken on planes – good to know next time you want to carry a huge crustacean of your own across the world.
The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container”.
However, the problem with this particular lobster was that it was snug in a cooler bag instead of a clear, plastic container. Luckily, McCarthy says it “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process”.
McCarthy posted the picture of his new buddy the lobster on Twitter, and people have a lot of questions and thoughts about it.
Did they have to pay for its own seat?— ☤ δ ☤ (@SheliSkai) June 27, 2017
So is that a liquid or a gel?— Ari Ofsevit (@ofsevit) June 26, 2017
OMG, that thing is huge!!— Arturo (@arturot) June 26, 2017
And then things got dark.
Guessing he gave that guy a pat-down before he boiled him— Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) June 26, 2017
I will bring the butter !— John Paysor (@JohnPaysor) June 27, 2017
Did the thought of eating it ever cross anyone's mind??😂— Eric (@photomonarch71) June 27, 2017
But don’t worry, because these darker comments were qualified by some terrible jokes.
They shoulda let him ride First Claws.— Ryan Douglas (@DryFlyRyan) June 27, 2017
Lobsters on a plane?— Michael (@bzztpff) June 27, 2017
No word yet as to the lobster’s final destination.
