TG4 went very millennial with their Halloween prank last night

After TG4’s weather presenter Caitlín Nic Aoidh was ‘struck’ by lightning last year, we were holding our breath for another Halloween prank from the station this year.

Although this year the station went for the more cute Halloween approach.

Producers decided to get down with the millennials and use an array of snapchat filters.

Complete with the classic dog, flower crown, googly eyes and voice changers.

By Anna O'Donoghue

