Teresa Mannion makes the big time again with shout outs from Snoop Dog and 50 cent
Yesterday we claimed that Teresa Mannion had been taken by weather reporters braving Hurricane Florida in the United States.
Turns out we spoke to soon, last night she only went and became a trending topic yet again after shout outs from 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.
Both rappers shared her famous Storm Desmond news report on their Instagram accounts.
The In Da Club singer posted the video, which has now been viewed over a million times, with the caption, "Does this mean I'm insensitive? If so why are you laughing. LOL."
Snoop Dogg also shared the video, captioning it, "Stop in the name of love."
Mannion, continuing to be the legend that she is, responded to the posts with a tweet reassuring them that she wasn’t hurt.
Shoutouts from @SnoopDogg and @50cent today, don't worry guys I wasn't hurt 🛑#Galway pic.twitter.com/W3jabN0q04— TERESA MANNION (@TeresaMannion) September 11, 2017
We take it back, Teresa - you'll be always be the queen.
