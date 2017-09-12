Teresa Mannion makes the big time again with shout outs from Snoop Dog and 50 cent

Yesterday we claimed that Teresa Mannion had been taken by weather reporters braving Hurricane Florida in the United States.

Turns out we spoke to soon, last night she only went and became a trending topic yet again after shout outs from 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

Both rappers shared her famous Storm Desmond news report on their Instagram accounts.

The In Da Club singer posted the video, which has now been viewed over a million times, with the caption, "Does this mean I'm insensitive? If so why are you laughing. LOL."

😳does this mean I'm insensitive, if so why are you laughing. LOL 😆#50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Snoop Dogg also shared the video, captioning it, "Stop in the name of love."

Mannion, continuing to be the legend that she is, responded to the posts with a tweet reassuring them that she wasn’t hurt.

We take it back, Teresa - you'll be always be the queen.