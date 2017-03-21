Ten Irish poets to discover on #WorldPoetryDay
21/03/2017
To mark World Poetry Day we've selected ten Irish poets you need to add to your bookshelves.
Doireann Ní Ghríofa
Seamus Heaney
Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin
WB Yeats
Kerrie O'Brien
John Montague
Austin Clarke
Jessica Traynor
Patrick Kavanagh
Michael D Higgins
