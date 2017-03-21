Ten Irish poets to discover on #WorldPoetryDay

To mark World Poetry Day we've selected ten Irish poets you need to add to your bookshelves.

Doireann Ní Ghríofa

Even if this poem weren't as good as it is, I'm such a sucker for bleeding poems. Taboo, begone. #doireannnighriofa (!)

A post shared by Anna Laura Reeve (@anna.laura.reeve) on

Seamus Heaney

#heaney #seamusheaney #poetry #rumi #rumiquotes #goreytownanddistrictpark #worldpoetryday #unesco

A post shared by Gorey Town District Park (@goreytownanddistrictpark) on

Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin

WB Yeats

Kerrie O'Brien

Illuminate. 🌣 #illuminate #kerrieobrien #poetry #irishpoetry #womenwriters #readwomen

A post shared by Arancha (@arancharf) on

John Montague

Sands, by #johnmontague - about Bobby Sands.

A post shared by Jaki McCarrick (@jaki_mac) on

Austin Clarke

Jessica Traynor

Patrick Kavanagh

Michael D Higgins
By Denise O’Donoghue

