Temple Street kids and staff make emotional video thanking their mums

Mum, Mam, Mammy or Ma - whatever you may call down the stairs, there is no doubt that mothers are simply amazing.

From the simple things like making a cup of tea to holding your hand while you lay sick in hospital, they’re one of a kind.

As Mother's day falls on Sunday, Temple Street Hospital decided to give their little patients and staff the chance to give their mammies a big shout out.

These heart-warming messages are a testament to the incredible mums of the brave patients and hard-working doctors, nurses and staff of Temple Street.

Note: It’s an emotional one.