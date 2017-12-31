Temperatures are dropping – here are 7 foods to warm you up
With snow disrupting traffic and ice strewn across paths, the cold is well and truly setting in.
So, whack the heating on and fight off those chills in your bones with these foods – they should get your blood pumping and your body nicely warmed up.
1. Ginger
Ginger tea is rich in Vitamin A and C, amino acids, and minerals – It's no wonder that it's a great source of energy but also a reliable immune system booster. It can also improve blood circulation, eliminate toxins, and stimulate brain activity.
Not only is it fiery if you get a good bite of it, but ginger also has thermogenic properties and is thought to increase blood flow. Grate it into hot lemon and water, and add to stir fries and desserts (pear and ginger crumble anyone?).
2. Chilli
Nothing will give you food sweats like a spicy chilli pepper – and you can get a chilli fix in all sorts of ways. Add ground cayenne pepper to a drink of hot lemon, drizzle salads with chilli oil, have a spiced curry, marinate chicken in the stuff; just make sure it’s hot, hot, hot.
3. Chestnuts
In traditional Chinese medicine, chestnuts are considered super nuts – full of vitamins and minerals, and great for boosting circulation. Eat them freshly roasted from the fire, or in stuffings and soups.
4. Parsnips
A Christmas table without parsnips is not a Christmas table! I always make roasted parsnips with black pepper, honey and red wine vinegar and gosh they are always a hit!!! This year I also felt the need to sprinkle some toasted hazelnuts, which I think were a great addition!
Roast them, puree them or mash them (they make a great alternative to potatoes). This trusty and cheap root veg is packed with potassium and fibre, and is great for heart, blood and bowel health.
5. Alliums
Leeks, onions and garlic are all good sources of antioxidants and vitamins, perfect for warding off cold and flu, and known to boost blood flow and improve internal heat levels.
6. Soup
Warm up to a bowl of creamy coconut carrot soup. Zested with lime juice, fresh ginger, a touch of jalapeno and toasted cumin.
Get one that’s full of root veg (carrot and coriander, spicy parsnip etc.) and you’ll tick more than one box. Soup is not only easy to digest, but will swiftly heat you up from the inside out.
7. Stew
I just made a big pot of beef and vegetable stew, so I have something to eat this weekend other than Christmas cookies (the struggle is real, friends!).
Beef in particular is considered the best meat for improving circulation, so a warming beef stew topped up with red onions, red wine and carrots, will not only keep you full and warm, but get your blood going too.
