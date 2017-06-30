Teenage couple caught recording themselves shifting on Six One News

Oh young love, to be back in the days of sneaking around with your first major crush, daring to hold hands as you walk out to your parent's car after the teenage disco.

Well, that was the case in our days.

According to last night’s Six One News, this is far from the case for today’s generation.

Not only were two young lovebirds casually caught shifting in the middle of the street behind a RTÉ news reporter, they asked their friend to record it on their phone.

You couldn’t write it.

Thankfully 98FM journalist, Aideen Finnegan spotted the moment and popped it up on Twitter as proof.