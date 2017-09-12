Ted Cruz’s Twitter account was caught ‘liking’ a porn video and people have lost their minds

Ted Cruz is the name on everybody’s lips after an unfortunate incident presumably left him red-faced.

The Texas senator’s official Twitter account was caught liking a porn video posted by @SexuallPosts – and the reaction has seriously been something else.

So this is what happens when I go on vacation. Ted Cruz likes a tweet from Sexuall Posts. pic.twitter.com/4SGbiwrUXY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 12, 2017

The two-minute video was unliked fairly quickly but not before screenshots were taken and the former presidential candidate started trending.

Q: Why was Twitter invented?



A: Because one night in the future, Ted Cruz will fave a porn tweet and Twitter will reach perfection — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 12, 2017

i like ted cruz now. he's good — chris hooks (@cd_hooks) September 12, 2017

Me waiting for Ted Cruz to respond to this drama pic.twitter.com/Iy4BBHpyY6 — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) September 12, 2017

It’s not clear whether Cruz himself or a staff member liked the account, or if it was the result of a hack.

Right Now: Ted Cruz Intern who forgot to switch back to his own twitter profile before his lunch break: pic.twitter.com/aGUAK8pt1a — Hello, Friend (@MattsIdeaShop) September 12, 2017

The senator’s spokesperson put out a statement that didn’t confirm whether Cruz or someone else had liked the tweet, while also making the mistake of saying it was posted to the senator’s page.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

It’s not the first interaction Cruz has had publicly with porn.

During the 46-year-old’s presidential campaign his team pulled a Marco Rubio attack ad after realising the actress they’d hired, Amy Lindsay, had appeared in softcore porn films.

Cruz also proved controversial in 2007 when, as Texas solicitor general, he helped write a 76-page document defending the state’s ban on the sale of sex toys, or “obscene devices”, as he called them, an offence which at the time carried a punishment of two years in jail.