Taoiseach launches weekly Facebook video message and the comments are gas ...

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has posted his first weekly video message on Facebook.

Running to just over five minutes the video is hosted on the Fine Gael Facebook page.

The party even offer an email sign up service for those who want the message delivered directly to their inbox each week.

Reaction so far, as you'd expect, has been mixed with many Facebook users leaving supportive comments.

Some, however, have been less enthusiastic about the Taoiseach's video initiative.

A gif posted by commenter Pat Cullen reflected the responses of many who were less impressed by the Taoiseach's video.