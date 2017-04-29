Take your G&Ts and Bellinis to the next level with these grown-up lollies

First they gave us pop-up hot tubs, and now Aldi is upping their game this summer with the introduction of these alcoholic ice popsicles, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

The discount supermarket will be stocking Gianni’s Alcoholic Ice Popsicles in two flavours - Gin & Tonic, and Prosecco & Peach Bellini.

There are four 4.5% ice lollies included in each box, and they will be selling for €3.50.

Just make sure no tiny hands find them in the freezer.

They are already for sale in the UK - have you spotted them in any Irish stores yet?

Please drink responsibly.