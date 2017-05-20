Sydney Trains reunited this lost toy bunny with its owner and it’s going to fill you with joy
A mission led by people on Twitter and Sydney Trains to reunite a lost cuddly rabbit toy with its rightful owner has been successful.
GUYS... IT HAPPENED!— Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 20, 2017
Thanks to your tireless efforts & @ajamesparker, we've reunited #SadBunny with its owner! #SadBunny is now #HappyBunny pic.twitter.com/hN2KVVu6ID
The operation began after Andrew Parker posted a tweet saying: “I’m sad. A child dropped bunny from pram getting off at Wynyard as doors closed. @T1SydneyTrains please help to reunite! #sadbunny”
He let Sydney Trains know what service he was on and the carriage he was in and was asked to pass the bunny onto station staff.
BUNNY UPDATE: Bunny is now safely with our fantastic staff. We're still waiting for the owner to come forward to be reunited. #SadBunny pic.twitter.com/K7hfeNnqon— Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017
Sydney Trains seemed to work pretty hard throughout the mission to find the owner.
DO YOU KNOW THIS BUNNY!? Left on a #NorthShoreLine train today. Wynyard at about 10:05am #SadBunnyhttps://t.co/134ZXXZw40— Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017
HELP US find #sadbunny's owner - retweet & be sure to send us a DM if you have any info. https://t.co/bE5Of8sUVq— T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) May 19, 2017
In the meantime, people had to suffer through some uncertainty over the fate of the bunny, and shared their feelings through the hashtag #sadbunny.
Gosh I sure hope that bunny finds its owner. Nothing worse for a child than a sleepless night without the bunny 🐰 #sadbunny— Aldric Chuah (@AldricChuah) May 19, 2017
I'm so invested in the #sadbunny yarn now 😓— Signe Dean (@nevertoocurious) May 19, 2017
Hopefully tomorrow #sadbunny will be #happybunny ?— Saima Shahid (@LarkiFromSydney) May 19, 2017
But eventually, the owner was found – and then it was just a case of waiting for the reunion.
BREAKING BUNNY NEWS! #SadBunny's owner has been found & we are arranging a cuddle filled reunion ASAP #HappyBunny https://t.co/tlQsvOC5Mk— Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017
Good Morning & welcome to Operation 'Reuniting Rabbit' day 2.— Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017
AM Update: Owner found, waiting to reunite. I'll keep you in the loop - Sammy pic.twitter.com/4wSrMa3Jzg
And finally, #sadbunny was no more.
Mark the date: something nice happened *because* of Twitter #sadbunny #happybunny https://t.co/SyVDwwPpak— Tim Dean (@ockhamsbeard) May 19, 2017
“Yay” really is the only word for it.
