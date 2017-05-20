Sydney Trains reunited this lost toy bunny with its owner and it’s going to fill you with joy

Back to Discover Home

A mission led by people on Twitter and Sydney Trains to reunite a lost cuddly rabbit toy with its rightful owner has been successful.

The operation began after Andrew Parker posted a tweet saying: “I’m sad. A child dropped bunny from pram getting off at Wynyard as doors closed. @T1SydneyTrains please help to reunite! #sadbunny”

He let Sydney Trains know what service he was on and the carriage he was in and was asked to pass the bunny onto station staff.

Sydney Trains seemed to work pretty hard throughout the mission to find the owner.

In the meantime, people had to suffer through some uncertainty over the fate of the bunny, and shared their feelings through the hashtag #sadbunny.

But eventually, the owner was found – and then it was just a case of waiting for the reunion.

And finally, #sadbunny was no more.

“Yay” really is the only word for it.

KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Sydney Trains, Twitter, Viral, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover