Sydney Trains reunited this lost toy bunny with its owner and it’s going to fill you with joy

A mission led by people on Twitter and Sydney Trains to reunite a lost cuddly rabbit toy with its rightful owner has been successful.

The operation began after Andrew Parker posted a tweet saying: “I’m sad. A child dropped bunny from pram getting off at Wynyard as doors closed. @T1SydneyTrains please help to reunite! #sadbunny”

He let Sydney Trains know what service he was on and the carriage he was in and was asked to pass the bunny onto station staff.

BUNNY UPDATE: Bunny is now safely with our fantastic staff. We're still waiting for the owner to come forward to be reunited. #SadBunny pic.twitter.com/K7hfeNnqon — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017

Sydney Trains seemed to work pretty hard throughout the mission to find the owner.

DO YOU KNOW THIS BUNNY!? Left on a #NorthShoreLine train today. Wynyard at about 10:05am #SadBunnyhttps://t.co/134ZXXZw40 — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017

HELP US find #sadbunny's owner - retweet & be sure to send us a DM if you have any info. https://t.co/bE5Of8sUVq — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) May 19, 2017

In the meantime, people had to suffer through some uncertainty over the fate of the bunny, and shared their feelings through the hashtag #sadbunny.

Gosh I sure hope that bunny finds its owner. Nothing worse for a child than a sleepless night without the bunny 🐰 #sadbunny — Aldric Chuah (@AldricChuah) May 19, 2017

I'm so invested in the #sadbunny yarn now 😓 — Signe Dean (@nevertoocurious) May 19, 2017

But eventually, the owner was found – and then it was just a case of waiting for the reunion.

BREAKING BUNNY NEWS! #SadBunny's owner has been found & we are arranging a cuddle filled reunion ASAP #HappyBunny https://t.co/tlQsvOC5Mk — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017

Good Morning & welcome to Operation 'Reuniting Rabbit' day 2.

AM Update: Owner found, waiting to reunite. I'll keep you in the loop - Sammy pic.twitter.com/4wSrMa3Jzg — Trains Info (@TrainsInfo) May 19, 2017

And finally, #sadbunny was no more.

“Yay” really is the only word for it.