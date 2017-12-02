Swoon: An Obama/Biden ‘bromance’ cartoon series is actually happening

Their days at the White House may be over, but Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s “bromance” will continue to live on in a cartoon series crowdfunded on Kickstarter.

Barry & Joe: The Animated Series will see the former US president and vice president travel back in time and become their younger selves in the hope of creating a better future.

According to its creators, the sci-fi adventure is inspired by the 1980s show Quantum Leap.

The project, which has Conan O’Brien and production company Titmouse on board as executive producers, is in development after receiving more than $100,000 (£75,000) in pledges on Kickstarter since its launch in August.

Adam Reid, the series creator, said in a statement: “My nerdy heart is exploding.

“This has been a grassroots effort, so to now be working with Conan and Titmouse is a creative dream come true.

“I’m hopeful we’ll find a home for the series together, and I look forward to taking all our backers and new fans on the journey with us.”

According to Reid, viewers will not see the face of the show’s villain, aka Donald Trump, much like Dr Claw in Inspector Gadget.

He says the series is for “adults who understand the difference between science fiction and actual science when it’s explained to them”.

Barry and Joe will be guided by an animated version of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who will appear to them in augmented reality.

Reid told Newsweek: “It’s an escapist liberal fantasy, but it’s also kind of about things we care about and characters we care about.

“I think the goal is that people laugh and feel catharsis at the same time.”