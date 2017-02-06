Swiss comedy show makes pitch to Donald Trump for 'Switzerland-second' policy

Shortly after President Trump's inauguration, Dutch comedy show Zondag met Lubach made a pitch to The Donald to have America first, but the Netherlands second.

Now the Swiss have launched their attempt to be Trump's second favourite country.

The 'tourism' video by SRF Comedy highlights all the great things Switzerland can offer Trump as his second favourite country.

They claim Switzerland is the sexiest country in Europe, with plenty of gold and a fantastic flag, as well as "no Mexicans here".

So what do you think - Switzerland, 12 points?