Susie Dent found an extremely rude eight-letter word on Countdown

It must be the contrast with the fast-paced intelligence of Countdown that makes it so funny when a rude word comes up.

This may be the most impressive one yet, not just for its rudeness but for its length too.

In the past we’ve had the quite rude, ’Bumhole’, and the very Irish, ’Gobsh**e’, but Susie Dent’s latest suggestion was a masterful, and even ruder, eight letters.

So here’s the clue…

…Take your 30 seconds…

And here’s the solution…

Everyone loves it when @susie_dent spots a rude word on @C4Countdown, don't they? pic.twitter.com/BuDs6PejeC — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 2, 2017

“I apologise for this one in advance, it’s in the dictionary,” said Dent.

“We’re only saying this because it gets you one letter further, but s***head is there. I apologise.”

Many were blaming the corrupting influence of comedy panel game 8 Out of 10 Cats, which runs a popular crossover show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, presented by Jimmy Carr.

@Channel4 @susie_dent @C4Countdown I blame the 8 out of 10 Cats crowd. They're a bad influence. — TELEKON (@AladdinSane1913) February 2, 2017

@Channel4 @susie_dent @C4Countdown Cats Does Countdown would have had a field day with that. — Stuart Provan (@stuartprovan) February 2, 2017

@Channel4 @RachelRiIeyFans @susie_dent @C4Countdown jimmy carr and co must be a bad influence on her lol — stuart coulson (@coulson_stuart) February 2, 2017

If only there was a rude word to describe them!