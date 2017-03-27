Stunning sunsets were a plenty around Ireland this weekend

It was out with the 99s and down with the car windows the weekend as temperatures hit as high as 16 degrees across Ireland.

Although as much as we love the Irish sun, it's what it brings with that our absolute favourite - an Irish sunset.

According to the socials, the entire country was treated to an array of pink and purples skies over the weekend.

Skies you'd think were straight out of a Disney film.

Sunset at Howth Pier today. Incredible!!


#mothersday #mom #love #family #canal #sunset #happy

#banna #sunset #nofilter #audi #mirror #reflection #sun #sky

#banna #sunset #nofilter #audi #mirror #reflection #sun #sky

Sorry, there's just something in our eye.
By Anna O'Donoghue

