Stunning sunsets were a plenty around Ireland this weekend
27/03/2017 - 12:29:09Back to Discover Home
It was out with the 99s and down with the car windows the weekend as temperatures hit as high as 16 degrees across Ireland.
Although as much as we love the Irish sun, it's what it brings with that our absolute favourite - an Irish sunset.
According to the socials, the entire country was treated to an array of pink and purples skies over the weekend.
Skies you'd think were straight out of a Disney film.
Sunset at Howth Pier today. Incredible!!
Large bonfire spotted in skies over Kerry after @GmailMahony win tonight #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/vHd1X05WWr— Denis Creedon (@deniscreedon1) March 26, 2017
Phenomenal colour in the sky over the Kindred Spirits sculpture in #Midleton this evening at #sunset #Cork #ireland #nofilter #iPhone pic.twitter.com/n7qq2sl1Pq— John Delaney (@Johndelx) March 26, 2017
First #sunset of the #spring and it's just starting to get #dark 8:10pm #Ireland pic.twitter.com/Z7m3EDelCU— Jason ❄️'Toole (@jayrotoole) March 26, 2017
Sure can't beat a view like this everyday #beautiful #isleofman #sunset #ireland #mountainsofmourne pic.twitter.com/dME0xS1pvg— Steaoin Clucas-sayle (@steaoin84) March 25, 2017
admiring the Sligo sunset #strandhill #sligo #culleenamore #ireland #sunset #view #WildAtlanticWay #sheep pic.twitter.com/KUCn1aQpCM— niall mattimoe (@niallmattimoe) March 25, 2017
My, oh my! #Sunset #Tralee Bay. #FeckAllFilter pic.twitter.com/6367PXdgYG— Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) March 26, 2017
Beautiful #colours from this evenings #sunset as I wait for my bus back up to #Dublin! @ilovelimerick #Ireland #Limerick #Spring #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/NYSnBJidyb— TheLittleOwlBlog (@littleowlblog) March 26, 2017
Nice day with a beautiful ending. The weekend starts here. @PictureIreland @WeatherCee @AP_Magazine #donegal #sunset #ireland #spring2017 pic.twitter.com/J6tpgbinrH— &Drew (@AndyG_PhotoG) March 25, 2017
✨Weekend highlight....✨ #Salthill #Galway #Ireland #Wildatlanticway #Sunset 📷 March 25 pic.twitter.com/zqLPbVcaIF— M Mullarkey (@mauramullarkey) March 27, 2017
Under a blood red sky #Dublin #Ireland #sunset https://t.co/K7O3VVTUYz pic.twitter.com/Of1KXLcfkQ— Alex Sapienza (@Alexsapienza) March 26, 2017
Sorry, there's just something in our eye.
Join the conversation - comment here