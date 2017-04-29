Stunning Mayo Day video celebrates county

Today is Mayo Day 2017, a festival which celebrates Mayo-ness.

To mark the date, the creators of the festival have released a short film capturing the spirit of Mayo, past and present.

The film was written and directed by award winning Mayo director Lorcan Hynes.

The concept, driven by Mayo County Council, will see events take place in towns and villages around Mayo.

More details can be found here.
By Claire Anderson

