Strong backlash to Times article which disparages Ireland's 'tenuous claim to nationhood'

There has been a strong backlash to an opinion piece printed in The Times, a UK newspaper, which disparaged Ireland’s “tenuous claim to nationhood”.

The article, entitled “Britain is the authentic nation in this battle”, was penned by Melanie Phillips, who has previously opposed the “scam” of global warming and the “propaganda” of the gay rights lobby in the education system, among other socially conservative views.

In today’s column, she dismissed independence claim of Scotland and the renewed call for a United Ireland after Sinn Féin’s surge in the Assembly Elections.

In discussing the North, she wrote: “Northern Ireland is different again (to Scotland and Wales). The Unionists hate this being said but they are not British. They’re the bit that got tacked on to Great Britain to make the UK.

“Does that mean Westminster should tear up the Good Friday agreement and bid farewell to Northern Ireland? No, because it has an obligation to the Unionists; and because the claim to unite Ireland is tenuous since Ireland itself has a tenuous claim to nationhood, having seceded from Britain as the Irish Free State only in 1922.

“Britain, by contrast, is an authentic unitary nation… Throughout its history, it was beset by attempts at secession by tribes across Hadrian’s Wall and across the Irish Sea.”

She added that: “Scottish nationalism and Irish republicanism are cultural phenomena rooted in romanticism and myth and hatred of the other in the form of the English or the Protestants.”

Irish Ambassador to Britain Dan Mulhall was quick to reject the so-called tenuous independence of Ireland.

He wrote on Twitter: “As Ambassador I cannot ignore @MelanieLatest's outlandish claim @thetimes that Irish nationhood is 'tenuous'. 100 years of independence.

“@MelanieLatest Irish nationhood based on strong sense of identity, distinctive culture & shared values and interests. Nothing 'tenuous'”

The most recommended comment on the piece, by Emmanuel Kehoe, read: “I really don't know where to begin taking this muddled piece of ill-informed nonsense apart.”

Another comment invited the author to visit Ireland to experience how “culturally distinct” it is.

Melanie Phillips herself has a tenuous claim to existence, having been born only in 1951. @MelanieLatest @thetimes pic.twitter.com/4aHNayKPRJ — Michael O'Mahony (@momahony_) March 7, 2017

Ireland, you're not a proper country. Melanie Phillips says so pic.twitter.com/2GgVqmObHJ — Ian Prior (@ianprior) March 7, 2017

@thetimes @MelanieLatest The worst column I've read in all of 2017. Nice work! — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) March 7, 2017

Fair play to Melanie Phillips nothing like an English moron with a tenuous grip on reality to get the whole country behind a United Ireland — Jamie Hogan (@FCTwenteBenson) March 7, 2017

"Ireland has a tenuous claim to nationhood, seceding from Britain only in 1922", says Melanie Phillips, supporter of Israel, founded in 1948 — Ivan White (@ivanwhite48) March 7, 2017

This is genuinely gas. Ireland is not actually a nation you see, merely upstarts who 'seceded' from the real nation: Britain. 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/M2ZaBPoCjt — Gavin Sheridan (@gavinsblog) March 7, 2017

Surely a runner for most stupid comment of the week on Ireland & UK? Entrant: Melanie Philips. #Brexit #indyref2 pic.twitter.com/7YcrNw0yxn — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) March 7, 2017

Melanie Phillips helpfully proves why it is vital to continue teaching History in schools https://t.co/Mv6ufVKXmX — Annie West (@anniewestdotcom) March 7, 2017

Best response to Melanie Phillips. We know it's nonsense. #ShakeItOff pic.twitter.com/060Icc9SA8 — David McCann (@dmcbfs) March 7, 2017

