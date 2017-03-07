Strong backlash to Times article which disparages Ireland's 'tenuous claim to nationhood'

There has been a strong backlash to an opinion piece printed in The Times, a UK newspaper, which disparaged Ireland’s “tenuous claim to nationhood”.

The article, entitled “Britain is the authentic nation in this battle”, was penned by Melanie Phillips, who has previously opposed the “scam” of global warming and the “propaganda” of the gay rights lobby in the education system, among other socially conservative views.

In today’s column, she dismissed independence claim of Scotland and the renewed call for a United Ireland after Sinn Féin’s surge in the Assembly Elections.

In discussing the North, she wrote: “Northern Ireland is different again (to Scotland and Wales). The Unionists hate this being said but they are not British. They’re the bit that got tacked on to Great Britain to make the UK.

“Does that mean Westminster should tear up the Good Friday agreement and bid farewell to Northern Ireland? No, because it has an obligation to the Unionists; and because the claim to unite Ireland is tenuous since Ireland itself has a tenuous claim to nationhood, having seceded from Britain as the Irish Free State only in 1922.

“Britain, by contrast, is an authentic unitary nation… Throughout its history, it was beset by attempts at secession by tribes across Hadrian’s Wall and across the Irish Sea.”

She added that: “Scottish nationalism and Irish republicanism are cultural phenomena rooted in romanticism and myth and hatred of the other in the form of the English or the Protestants.”

Irish Ambassador to Britain Dan Mulhall was quick to reject the so-called tenuous independence of Ireland.

He wrote on Twitter: “As Ambassador I cannot ignore @MelanieLatest's outlandish claim @thetimes that Irish nationhood is 'tenuous'. 100 years of independence.

“@MelanieLatest Irish nationhood based on strong sense of identity, distinctive culture & shared values and interests. Nothing 'tenuous'”

The most recommended comment on the piece, by Emmanuel Kehoe, read: “I really don't know where to begin taking this muddled piece of ill-informed nonsense apart.”

Another comment invited the author to visit Ireland to experience how “culturally distinct” it is.

The article also provoked a response from JK Rowling.
