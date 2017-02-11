Stressful week? Calm yourself with these pictures from the Nagasaki Lantern Festival

Back to Discover Home

There’s something so undeniably soothing about lanterns. We’re not quite sure what it is, but they’ve just got the hint of the magical about them.

The Japanese city of Nagasaki knows better than any just how darn pretty they are, and every year it lights up for the Nagasaki Lantern Festival.

The festival ends today, but social media is flooded with pictures from around the town for your viewing pleasure.

The festival initially started as a simple celebration of Chinese New Year, but has now blossomed into a major tourist attraction complete with 15,000 lanterns and events over 15 days.

The lanterns aren’t just pretty when all lit up at night: here they are during the day.

眼鏡橋と黄色い提灯 #長崎 #長崎ランタンフェスティバル #眼鏡橋

A photo posted by @kaname_kko on

Nor is it just simple lanterns: here are some of the more over-the-top creations.

#とら #長崎ランタンフェスティバル

A photo posted by Maki (@makichanqa2) on

And here is a snap from one of the traditional performances.

The festival transformed even mundane commutes into something way more extra.

We wouldn't mind seeing these on our way to work.

#長崎ランタンフェスティバル #iphoneカメラで撮る世界

A photo posted by Asami (@asami713star) on

Phew. We don’t know about you, but we feel a whole lot more zen now.
KEYWORDS: Japan, Lanterns, Nagasaki, nagasaki lantern festival, travel news

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover