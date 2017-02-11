Stressful week? Calm yourself with these pictures from the Nagasaki Lantern Festival

There’s something so undeniably soothing about lanterns. We’re not quite sure what it is, but they’ve just got the hint of the magical about them.

The Japanese city of Nagasaki knows better than any just how darn pretty they are, and every year it lights up for the Nagasaki Lantern Festival.

The festival ends today, but social media is flooded with pictures from around the town for your viewing pleasure.

長崎から戻りましたー！ランタンフェスティバル、写真で見るよりずっと綺麗で素敵でした(*^^*)でも、スマホで写真撮るのはめっちゃムズかったーーー😰おまけに昨夜は寒すぎて、何年ぶりかで手と耳が凍えて痛くなったよ😢夜9時くらいから川沿いを歩いてたら、ダウン着てない若い女性が、寒すぎてギャーって叫んでた。私はポッケにホッカイロ入れてましたー😁偉いぞ私！自分で自分を褒めちゃったもんねー😋 #長崎 #長崎ランタンフェスティバル #長崎ランタンフェスティバル2017 A photo posted by ヒロ (@hiro_horo_ro) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:05am PST

The festival initially started as a simple celebration of Chinese New Year, but has now blossomed into a major tourist attraction complete with 15,000 lanterns and events over 15 days.

有名な眼鏡橋がこんなに なってお出迎えしてくれます 長崎名物ハトシとビール片手に 散策を楽しみました❤ #長崎ランタンフェスティバル A photo posted by asamin.com8 (@asamin.com8) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

この前、お友達とランタンフェスティバル行ってきたよ♪ 何年ぶりかな？ 近くに住んでると、なかなか行かないもんだよねwww とっても綺麗でしょう？^^ 写真①→長崎中華街の入口の写真です^^ #長崎 #長崎ランタンフェスティバル #春節祭 #中華街 A photo posted by nao (@nao_87210_) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

The lanterns aren’t just pretty when all lit up at night: here they are during the day.

＊＊ 夜は人多いですが、 昼間は少ないのでおすすめです。 夜とは違う楽しみがあります。 location:長崎 #📷#photo#camera#canon#nagasaki#nagasakigram#japan#lovers_nippon#ig_japan#長崎ランタンフェスティバル#2017#眼鏡橋#写真好きな人と繋がりたい#写真撮ってる人と繋がりたい#ファインダー越しの私の世界 A photo posted by nochi📷 (@nochi_photo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:20am PST

眼鏡橋と黄色い提灯 #長崎 #長崎ランタンフェスティバル #眼鏡橋 A photo posted by @kaname_kko on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Nor is it just simple lanterns: here are some of the more over-the-top creations.

長崎な夜♡♡ #雪やったケド #お出かけ中 #長崎新地中華街 #長崎ランタンフェスティバル #nagasaki #長崎 #日本ていいね A photo posted by Maaasayoo (@maaasayoo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:05am PST

#とら #長崎ランタンフェスティバル A photo posted by Maki (@makichanqa2) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:05am PST

この前、お友達とランタンフェスティバルに行ってきた♪ 何年ぶりかな~？ 近くに住んでると、なかなか行かないもんだよねwww とっても綺麗でしょ？ 写真②→これも長崎中華街の入口ですw #長崎 #長崎ランタンフェスティバル #春節祭 #中華街 A photo posted by nao (@nao_87210_) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

And here is a snap from one of the traditional performances.

可愛い😂👏👏 まだ上げたりませんが、次からショー以外の写真上げます😊 #長崎県#長崎#長崎市#長崎ランタンフェスティバル#長崎ランタンフェスティバル2017#ランタンフェスティバル#変面#変面ショー#ファインダー越しの私の世界#カメラ女子#カメラ女子部#カメラ好きな人と繋がりたい#jal東京カメラ部2017japan#旅行好き#女子旅#九州旅行#旅行記録#旅行#Nikon#nikond5500 #nikonphoto #nagasaki#nagasakigram#nagasakicity#in_japan#jp_gallery#japan_of_insta#孔子廟#姜鵬#東京カメラガールズ A photo posted by M (@pinklovm) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:27am PST

The festival transformed even mundane commutes into something way more extra.

We wouldn't mind seeing these on our way to work.

✱✱✱ ✱ ２月１日 長崎ﾗﾝﾀﾝﾌｪｽﾃｨﾊﾞﾙ ✱ 投稿してなかったやつを 載せていくスタイル ✱ #過去pic #長崎#長崎ランタンフェスティバル#ランタンフェスティバル#中華街#綺麗#素敵#夜景#景色#カメラ女子部#ミラーレス#カメラ好きな人と繋がりたい#写真好きな人と繋がりたい#カメラ撮ってる人と繋がりたい#カメラ女子と繋がりたい#カメラ初心者#カメラ女子#写真部#olympus倶楽部#写真好きな人と繋がりたい#オリンパスペン#instagood#mirrorless#olympuspenepl7#epl7#like4like#igersjp A photo posted by Ayaka Shima💋 (@ayashima28) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:05am PST

#長崎ランタンフェスティバル #iphoneカメラで撮る世界 A photo posted by Asami (@asami713star) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:22am PST

Phew. We don’t know about you, but we feel a whole lot more zen now.