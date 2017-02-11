Stressful week? Calm yourself with these pictures from the Nagasaki Lantern Festival
11/02/2017 - 09:29:42Back to Discover Home
There’s something so undeniably soothing about lanterns. We’re not quite sure what it is, but they’ve just got the hint of the magical about them.
やっぱ夜だな。。#ランタンフェスティバル#浜の町アーケード pic.twitter.com/09cb2FOa2o— 月下路上 (@tukisitamitiue) January 31, 2017
The Japanese city of Nagasaki knows better than any just how darn pretty they are, and every year it lights up for the Nagasaki Lantern Festival.
The festival ends today, but social media is flooded with pictures from around the town for your viewing pleasure.
タイムラプスで新地中華街を見てみよう① pic.twitter.com/5cGbelKKgi— 羊食べる (@hitsuji_eat) February 8, 2017
帰り道#coregraphy #photography #ランタンフェスティバル pic.twitter.com/LIZMw4hq66— masm (@0101firefly) February 10, 2017
The festival initially started as a simple celebration of Chinese New Year, but has now blossomed into a major tourist attraction complete with 15,000 lanterns and events over 15 days.
@hitsuji_eat— Harvey Owen (@Harvosaurus) February 3, 2017
I'm in Nagasaki too! pic.twitter.com/xs40eJz927
#長崎ランタンフェスティバル2017 #長崎ランタンフェスティバル #ランタン #team_jp_ #ig_japan #icu_japan #lovers_nippon #far_eastphotography #loves_nippon #LOVES_BESTPIC #dm_photolife_nature #as_archive #東京カメラ部 #loves_world #igersjp #ptk_night #pocket_nights #world_bestnight #japan_night_view #PHOS_JAPAN #bestjapanpics #best_exif location.長崎県長崎市
The lanterns aren’t just pretty when all lit up at night: here they are during the day.
February 6, 2017
Nor is it just simple lanterns: here are some of the more over-the-top creations.
眼鏡橋のすぐそばにいるよ pic.twitter.com/VWe9GGcfN5— 羊食べる (@hitsuji_eat) February 2, 2017
And here is a snap from one of the traditional performances.
The festival transformed even mundane commutes into something way more extra.
ランタンは電車から見るのもいいよ(賑橋→西浜町) pic.twitter.com/2jVJa4ZHfD— 羊食べる (@hitsuji_eat) February 3, 2017
We wouldn't mind seeing these on our way to work.
Phew. We don’t know about you, but we feel a whole lot more zen now.
Join the conversation - comment here