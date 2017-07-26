Stop the lights! The Nokia 3310 is back

By Amy Ryan

It's been revealed the re-booted Nokia 3310 will be available in Ireland

The trusty block will be available from on August 2 at a price of €49.

It's being described as 'thin, light and incredibly durable'. Same as ever so!

Remember the days, long ago, when you could leave the house without a charger?

The new Nokia 3310 won't disappoint with a long-lasting battery, so you can talk all day, or leave the phone on standby for up to a month.

It also has a Micro-USB port so you can swap chargers with other android users.

The old favourite from the early noughties will be released alongside a new range of smartphones - the Nokias 3, 5 and 6.

It will be available in four colours; Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey both with a matte finish.

And the burning question on everyone's mind...YES, you can play the classic game Snake! The addictive game will feature in colour on the new phone.

Do you remember what highscore you have to beat?