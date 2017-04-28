STOP EVERYTHING! Disney are hosting a music festival this year
Missed out on those Electric Picnic tickets? Not to worry, Disney are hosting a festival (for adults) this year.
Electroland will take place in the Disneyland Paris park on July 8 and already promises some stellar acts.
According to Digital Spy, the park will receive a full-on EDM (Electronic Dance Music) makeover before it open its gates to 10,000 music fans.
American superstar DJ Steve Aoki is set to headline along with Australian sister duo NERVO.
That's as well as exclusive access to night-time rides, fireworks and all the usual magic the park has to offer.
Tickets will set you back €68 and are available now from the Electorland website.
When you wish upon a star ... you're dreams come true.
