STOP EVERYTHING! Disney are hosting a music festival this year

Missed out on those Electric Picnic tickets? Not to worry, Disney are hosting a festival (for adults) this year.

Electroland will take place in the Disneyland Paris park on July 8 and already promises some stellar acts.

According to Digital Spy, the park will receive a full-on EDM (Electronic Dance Music) makeover before it open its gates to 10,000 music fans.

Un cadre magique et un line-up exceptionnel. On vous en dit plus très vite… // A magical setting and an exceptional lineup. More to come very soon! #Electroland #DisneylandParis A post shared by Electroland (@electroland_disneylandparis) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

American superstar DJ Steve Aoki is set to headline along with Australian sister duo NERVO.

That's as well as exclusive access to night-time rides, fireworks and all the usual magic the park has to offer.

Tickets will set you back €68 and are available now from the Electorland website.

When you wish upon a star ... you're dreams come true.