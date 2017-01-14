Stop everything because Cadbury Oreo Eggs are happening

Some things were always meant to be together: peanut butter and jam, cauliflower and cheese, pancakes and maple syrup…and now Cadbury Eggs and Oreos.

Yes, that’s right, they’ve finally teamed up to create Cadbury Oreo Eggs – be still our beating hearts.

Cadbury's have released an oreo creme egg, you say? *runs to shop* pic.twitter.com/74bIiZzEta — Tom Varney (@Tom_Varney) January 12, 2017

But as in all timeless tales of romance, there are elements of tragedy to this one.

Chocolate enthusiasts in Ireland will only be able to sample the delights of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Mix-ups With Oreo Bags.

Unfortunately the Oreo Cadbury Egg only seems to be available in Canada and Australia, but it’s getting everyone talking.

Somebody buy me an oreo cadbury cream egg like YESTERDAY! — Sarah Federman (@sarah_federman) January 12, 2017

omg new Cadbury Oreo creme egg — Fran Monticelli (@fran_monticelli) January 12, 2017

my day has been made !!! cadbury's are bringing out an oreo creme egg😻🍫 — Jodi 👸🏽 (@jodibeynon_) January 11, 2017

Here are the elusive full-sized beauties just to whet your appetite.

Easter may be a while off yet, but we’re definitely ready to get into the spirit of things now.