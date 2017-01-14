Stop everything because Cadbury Oreo Eggs are happening
Some things were always meant to be together: peanut butter and jam, cauliflower and cheese, pancakes and maple syrup…and now Cadbury Eggs and Oreos.
Yes, that’s right, they’ve finally teamed up to create Cadbury Oreo Eggs – be still our beating hearts.
Cadbury's have released an oreo creme egg, you say? *runs to shop* pic.twitter.com/74bIiZzEta— Tom Varney (@Tom_Varney) January 12, 2017
But as in all timeless tales of romance, there are elements of tragedy to this one.
Chocolate enthusiasts in Ireland will only be able to sample the delights of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Marvellous Mix-ups With Oreo Bags.
Unfortunately the Oreo Cadbury Egg only seems to be available in Canada and Australia, but it’s getting everyone talking.
Somebody buy me an oreo cadbury cream egg like YESTERDAY!— Sarah Federman (@sarah_federman) January 12, 2017
omg new Cadbury Oreo creme egg— Fran Monticelli (@fran_monticelli) January 12, 2017
my day has been made !!! cadbury's are bringing out an oreo creme egg😻🍫— Jodi 👸🏽 (@jodibeynon_) January 11, 2017
Here are the elusive full-sized beauties just to whet your appetite.
#TBT / Please God bring these to the U.S.! Last year I sent a Canadian the Cinnamon Bun Oreos, and her return gift was 12 expertly packed Cadbury Oreo Eggs. These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese's Eggs I posted about the other day. Whose Oreo D do we have to suck to get these in the States? 🤔#AskingForAFriend #ImTheFriend
Easter may be a while off yet, but we’re definitely ready to get into the spirit of things now.
