Stop everything and watch these zoo animals open their Christmas gifts

Animals at London Zoo were treated to an early Christmas on Thursday, being given gifts to open.

From squirrel monkeys battling each other for a first look inside a great big stocking, to the zoo’s Humboldt penguins patiently waiting for their gifts under the Christmas tree, this lot certainly kicked off their festive season in style.

The zoo, which welcomed over one million visitors in 2016, also let Asiatic lionesses Heidi, Indi and Rubi in on the action, giving them boxes filled with food to munch on.

“We love a bit of Christmas cheer at ZSL London Zoo, and like to find fun ways for the animals to join in the celebrations,” said ZSL’s Zoological Manager Mark Habben.

“We’ve come up with a variety of activities to encourage them to use their natural skills, like foraging or sniffing out their next meal: Our lionesses will love using their hunting prowess to rip open their presents, while our penguins will be searching for treats under the tree – just like kids all over the country on Christmas Day.”

If this video doesn’t make you feel festive, we don’t know what will.