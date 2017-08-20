Stoke police have seriously burned an Arsenal fan on Twitter

An Arsenal fan has been absolutely owned by Stoke police on Twitter after moaning about his team’s loss online.

Jese pinched a 1-0 victory for Stoke on Saturday, scoring the winner in the second half as Stoke got up and running for the season. The striker only arrived on loan from Paris St Germain earlier this week.

After the game Arsene Wenger complained his side had been denied a goal and a penalty by incorrect decisions from the match officials, Arsenal fans agreed. One Twitter user named Jordan even lightheartedly tweeted Stoke Police service saying he’d like to report a robbery after the shock win.

@policingstoke would like to report a robbery :( — Jordan🥋 (@TheIwobiEffect) August 19, 2017

After a lengthy pause (maybe it takes a little while to come up with such epic comebacks) Stoke Police respond with this gem, saying: “apologies for the delay in replying. We’ve been busy looking for a missing person, surname Ozil. Have you seen him?”

apologies for the delay in replying. We've been busy looking for a missing person, surname Ozil. Have you seen him? #Banter — Stoke Police (@policingstoke) August 20, 2017

When you’ve been burned in such a public way, there really is only one response…

… and the police checked in to let him know they were only messing about and check he was ok.

Hope you're doing ok today & didn't take offence with the reply. We do like to try & keep things like this light hearted. — Stoke Police (@policingstoke) August 20, 2017

All’s well that ends well – no fans were harmed in the making of this Twitter exchange.

No worries 😂👌🏽 — Jordan🥋 (@TheIwobiEffect) August 20, 2017

Other Twitter users were loving the exchange, and the gifs were flying.

But Jordan had the final word.