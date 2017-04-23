Stevie Wonder popped into a computer store in Galway over the weekend

As the entire country knows by now, Rory McIlroy and Erica Stroll tied the knot this weekend in Ashford Castle, County Mayo.

With high-profile names such as Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Jamie Dornan on the list of attendees, the people of Mayo have been keeping their eyes peeled.

Although little did people they think that Stevie Wonder would casually walk into computer store Compu B in Galway.

He just called to say … pleasure to have the one and only #StevieWonder in our #Galway store this afternoon !! 😎 pic.twitter.com/2sd5Krj1rT — Compu b (@compub) April 21, 2017

The legendary singer popped in with his entourage to purchase a few pairs of headphones - as you do.

Wonder was booked to sing at the Irish Golfer’s wedding as the Bride-to-be, Stroll is a huge fan.