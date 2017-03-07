Stephen Hawking said Jeremy Corbyn is a 'disaster' for Labour and people are making black hole jokes

World-renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has called for Jeremy Corbyn to step down as leader of the Labour party, saying he regards him as a “disaster”.

Speaking to The Times, Hawking – a Labour supporter – said: “I regard Corbyn as a disaster. His heart is in the right place and many of his policies are sound but he has allowed himself to be portrayed as a left-wing extremist.

Hawking received the Freedom of the City of London this week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I think he should step down for the sake of the party,” said the 75-year-old.

Faced with a man famed for being one of the smartest on the planet Twitter users felt there was only one way to contest his opinion – insult his intelligence.

Okay, there may have been a hint of sarcasm there.

Some did try to make jokes about the physicist though – whose work on understanding black holes caused a form of radiation to be named after him.

Nearly there mate…

There you go.

Meanwhile, others reckon there could be a scientist showdown on the cards.

Or perhaps a bust up with Corbyn is more likely?

While others thought people should listen to Hawking about science and not politics.

It’s not the first time the professor has made his political views known – he called President Donald Trump a “demagogue, who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator” last year in an interview on ITV.

A year earlier, in 2015, Hawking voiced his support of former Labour leader Ed Miliband – praising his apparent support for government science funding.
