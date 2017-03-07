Stephen Hawking said Jeremy Corbyn is a 'disaster' for Labour and people are making black hole jokes

World-renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking has called for Jeremy Corbyn to step down as leader of the Labour party, saying he regards him as a “disaster”.

Speaking to The Times, Hawking – a Labour supporter – said: “I regard Corbyn as a disaster. His heart is in the right place and many of his policies are sound but he has allowed himself to be portrayed as a left-wing extremist.

Hawking received the Freedom of the City of London this week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I think he should step down for the sake of the party,” said the 75-year-old.

Faced with a man famed for being one of the smartest on the planet Twitter users felt there was only one way to contest his opinion – insult his intelligence.

Stephen Hawking says Corbyn should step down. Pah! What does that guy know about anything... — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 7, 2017

Note Stephen Hawking has called on Jez to stand down. Don't worry, Corbynistas, it's not like he's a clever bloke or anything.... — John Harrison (@Purfleetjohn) March 7, 2017

Okay, there may have been a hint of sarcasm there.

Some did try to make jokes about the physicist though – whose work on understanding black holes caused a form of radiation to be named after him.

Stephen Hawking says Jeremy Corbyn is a disaster, there's a joke here somewhere about Labour and black holes? — I, Slartibartfast (@Slarty247) March 7, 2017

Nearly there mate…

Labour is officially heading into a black hole... #stephenhawking — SerenaKutchinsky (@SKutchinsky) March 7, 2017

Stephen Hawking calls Jeremy Corbyn "a supermassive black hole from which nothing, not even light, can escape". Or words to that effect. — ChrisH (@Moviebore) March 7, 2017

The @UKLabour leader will feature in the new Stephen Hawking's book, A Brief History of Corbyn. — Jason Medea (@GotALightBoy) March 7, 2017

There you go.

Meanwhile, others reckon there could be a scientist showdown on the cards.

Doesn't Prof Brian Cox support Corbyn? Does Stephen Hawking know? Is it gonna kick off?! — Rachel (@racybearhold) March 7, 2017

Or perhaps a bust up with Corbyn is more likely?

While others thought people should listen to Hawking about science and not politics.

Doesn't make Stephen Hawking any less intelligent. I just don't know why you'd go to him for political theory & ideology. — Congolesa Rice (@judeinlondon) March 7, 2017

It’s not the first time the professor has made his political views known – he called President Donald Trump a “demagogue, who seems to appeal to the lowest common denominator” last year in an interview on ITV.

A year earlier, in 2015, Hawking voiced his support of former Labour leader Ed Miliband – praising his apparent support for government science funding.