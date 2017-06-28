Stephen Colbert confronts John McEnroe about Serena Williams

by Greg Murphy

Former world number one tennis player John McEnroe appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was taken to task about his recent comments on Serena Williams.

McEnroe courted controversy earlier this week when he said Williams would "be like 700th in the world" if she played on the men's tennis circuit.

"It didn't go over big with my daughters either."

"You cannot be serious?" Colbert said about the comments.

"Do they say that about girl basketball players, that they're as good as Michael Jordan?" he asked.

"They might say women's basketball...." responded Colbert, with a cheer coming from the crowd.

Watch the slightly stressful interview below.

"People always ask me 'can you beat Serena Williams'... my girls don't think I could beat her, I always thought I could beat her.

"She's pregnant, so maybe I should play her now, I'd have a better chance.

"But either way I wish her the absolute best, she's the best thing that's happened to American tennis in the last 10-15 years."

There's no question on our end who the best tennis player is.