Step aside man with salt, #BootBae is here and she's bringing all the sass to 2017

Whether you think the rise of characters such as Salt Bae on your social media feeds is awesome or the beginning of the apocalypse, it’s hard not to at least crack a smile at the viral clip which caused the light-hearted fads – and this one is a corker.

When the University of Houston Nigerian Association put on a fundraising date auction, one audience member didn’t take too kindly to one volunteer lot approaching her boyfriend…

Talk about putting the boot in. The girl being offered said boot in the video is 18-year-old Jordan Smith, who said she didn’t think much of the incident at the time.

“I was supposed to do something to entice the crowd to get my bids up and I didn’t really notice the couple, I just saw a guy,” Smith told Buzzfeed News. “In the moment I thought ‘Oh OK, she’s not cool with this, it’s whatever’.”

“Whatever” couldn’t be further from the reaction on Twitter however, where the video has more than 150,000 retweets – and become a meme of its own.

Not everyone seemed to be on Boot Bae’s side though…

Some also wondered – why take your boyfriend to a dating auction in the first place?

Although for others the real star of the show is the boyfriend himself…

There’s a twist to the tale too though.

Smith took to social media to talk about her 15 minutes of fame to say she actually wasn’t looking to be confrontational with her long-booted assailant at all.

The revelation that Smith was aiming for Boot Bae herself got people talking too of course – mostly in confusion.

Whichever way you look at this one though, you can be sure this won’t be the last you’ll be seeing of Boot Bae – and it won’t be the last trend of its kind either.
