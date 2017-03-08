Statue of little girl facing up to Wall Street's Charging Bull appears for International Women's Day

A statue of a little girl has been placed opposite Wall Street’s famous Raging Bull, showing an appropriate level of female empowerment for International Women’s Day.

The small figure was put there with permission from the local authorities, unlike the Raging Bull itself which was a piece of guerrilla art that appeared in front of the New York Stock Exchange just before Christmas in 1989.

Fearless Girl was commissioned by a huge asset manager – State Street – to make a point about companies putting more women on their boards, which has been proven to help them perform better financially.

#TheFearlessGirl is a sweet statue, even if it's an "advertising stunt". I vote for it to stay! #internationalwomensday @kristenvisbal A post shared by hcurtiss99 (@hcurtiss99) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

State Street said in a tweet: “We wanted to highlight the power of women in leadership. So we made room in the one place business couldn’t ignore.”

In an accompanying video, the finance firm shows how Fearless Girl was sculpted from clay then created in bronze by artist Kristen Visbal.

We wanted to highlight the power of women in leadership. So we made room in the one place business couldn't ignore. pic.twitter.com/SrOmEMynNj — State Street (@StateStreet) March 7, 2017

Although its permit is only for a week, the advertising agency behind the stunt is negotiating with New York officials to keep the statue there permanently. This could well happen if she’s embraced by the public like the bull she faces.

Their case is looking good so far, at least on social media, with people calling it “awesome”, “ace” and generally approving of the message.

And you can see why.

It is pretty great.