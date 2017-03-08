Statue of defiant young girl now stares down Wall Street's raging bull

Wall Street's famous charging bull statue has finally met his match - a young girl with a strong message on International Women's Day.

Installed by State Street Global Advisors, an asset management group in the heart of New York's financial district, the sculpture of a young girl was installed to encourage companies to put more women in positions of power.

Favourite #WomensDay happening: this statue of a girl staring down the Wall Street bull that appeared today. pic.twitter.com/SMF36ec2Yb — I. H. Laking (@IHLaking) March 8, 2017

In a statement released by SSGA, Ron Hanley, president and CEO said they are hoping to spread the message of diversity in the work place.

“A key contributor to effective independent board leadership is diversity of thought, which requires directors with different skills, backgrounds and expertise.

"Today, we are calling on companies to take concrete steps to increase gender diversity on their boards and have issued clear guidance to help them begin to take action.”