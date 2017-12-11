StandWithKeaton: Teenager gets celebrity support after sharing anti-bullying video

By Greg Murphy

A video, shared by the mother of a boy who is the victim of bullying in his school, has been getting some huge attention over the weekend.

Kimberly Jones shared the video of her son Keaton asking ’why do the bully?’

"What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK."

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

The emotional video has been getting some shares on social media, having been viewed millions of times, and is even getting the attention of some pretty big celebrities.

Captain America actor Chris Evans reached out to the family via Twitter and offered Keaton a place at his side for the premiere of the latest Avengers movie, Infinity War.

"Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?"

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

A move that was echoed by his co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk.

"Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this."

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

Other celebrities have been getting in touch, and sharing Keaton’s moving video, giving volume to his voice.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

I love this boy and I’ve never met him. You are brave and beautiful just as you are, don’t ever let others define who you are. Bullies are insecure and ignorant. Words create emotional poison, don’t listen to them so that poison doesn’t ever get to your pure heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SjntR2Pksk — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) December 10, 2017

Keaton’s sister Lakyn has tweeted on behalf of her family thanking everyone for their support and giving an update on his situation.

The Support is overwhelmingly! He is doing good and loving the awareness his video! #StandWithKeaton — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 10, 2017