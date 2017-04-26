Staff member spontaneously sits down at a piano in Cork Airport and what happens next is amazing
Airports - the magical land full of homecomings, goodbyes, tears, queues and if you’re in Cork, piano playing.
The instrument has been installed at the county’s terminal as part of an exhibition and while visitors have attempted a belt out tune or two, staff were not expecting this when one of their colleagues took a seat.
David Stefan - originally from Romania - is a new member of staff and until now kept his talent very secret.
