Squirrel ‘charged with criminal mischief’ after chewing through Christmas lights

One of 2017’s more adorable crimes has been solved after police pinned the case of the vandalised Christmas lights on a mischievous squirrel.

Police in Sea Girt, New Jersey, investigated when the borough’s tree-lighting ceremony came under threat because of damage to the wiring, which was initially believed to have been caused by vandals.

Officials had to work quickly to ensure the ceremony could go ahead as planned on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, police said they caught the culprit on camera returning to the scene of the crime.

***Press Release***

The SGPD is proud to report that the case of our broken holiday lights🎄💡 has been solved. We are happy that no human acted as a grinch in this incident. The squirrel 🐹was" charged "with criminal mischief & released on bail @ReporterJim @brian4NY @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/DCWvNIriMv — Sea Girt Police (@SeaGirtPolice) December 2, 2017

Proving there are no special favours, even for culprits with four legs and bushy tails, police said the squirrel had been “charged with criminal mischief and released on bail”.

Meanwhile, locals are wondering if the squirrel could be responsible for any more crimes in the area.