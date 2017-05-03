Spotting David Cameron in works of art is literally a thing now
Twitter users have been sharing their photos of David Cameron in works of art after a woman spotted a religious bust that looked remarkably like the former prime minister.
Emma Cooper was on holiday in Siena, Italy, with her boyfriend Matt when she spotted the bust in a jewellery shop.
Spotted: David Cameron putting in a shift as a religious bust in Siena. pic.twitter.com/USOCX3jmyU— Matt PK (@PSKMatt) May 1, 2017
Matt, who shared the photo on Twitter, said: “Emma said it was like David Cameron was hiding in the window staring out at her. Most unsettling!”
His post led to others finding political figures in works of art.
@PSKMatt I spotted him in Florence, having a lil' ponder/ rumination pic.twitter.com/B2w182TQkN— Charlotte Hudson (@HudsonLottie) May 1, 2017
@PSKMatt I spotted one of Corbyn a few months back pic.twitter.com/aqiDPG4lAw— Aarontonio Brown (@bigaldinhoo) May 2, 2017
Cameron was by far the most popular – here he is cropping up in the Musee D’Ixelles in Brussels.
@PSKMatt Spotted: Bedhead David Cameron as Victorian aristocrat in a Brussels museum. pic.twitter.com/ASw2ptyRTs— Leo Cendrowicz (@LeoCendro) May 2, 2017
Someone had even spotted Richard Branson in Barcelona – which is hardly surprising as the owner of a plane company.
@PSKMatt @fuchsy17 I found Richard Branson masquerading as one of the wise men on the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/heQg0pKcK5— Ed (@efjl) May 1, 2017
So next time you’re on holiday, keep an eye out for famous faces.
