Spotting David Cameron in works of art is literally a thing now

Back to Discover Home

Twitter users have been sharing their photos of David Cameron in works of art after a woman spotted a religious bust that looked remarkably like the former prime minister.

Emma Cooper was on holiday in Siena, Italy, with her boyfriend Matt when she spotted the bust in a jewellery shop.

Matt, who shared the photo on Twitter, said: “Emma said it was like David Cameron was hiding in the window staring out at her. Most unsettling!”

His post led to others finding political figures in works of art.

Cameron was by far the most popular – here he is cropping up in the Musee D’Ixelles in Brussels.

Someone had even spotted Richard Branson in Barcelona – which is hardly surprising as the owner of a plane company.

So next time you’re on holiday, keep an eye out for famous faces.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, David Cameron, Jeremy Corbyn, Richard Branson, Siena, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover