Spotted: Mike Pence buying some last-minute Valentine's Day flowers

It’s a familiar sight on Valentine’s Day: people all over the country dashing to the shops to pick up the last sorry bunch of flowers because they realised that for the fourth year running, they’d forgotten it was February 14.

But perhaps the last person you’d think to be joining the army of forgetful partners is none other than Mike Pence. You know, the vice president of the US.

While grocery shopping for our family, hubby sees @VP shopping for his Valentine @WholeFoods. Hope my husband follows the Veep's lead... pic.twitter.com/ihXlfXu4wx — Greta Brawner (@gretabrawner) February 14, 2017

Many people find it an infinitely relatable sight.

Mike Pence is a last-minute Valentines shopper just like you https://t.co/JMhdYNMK0D — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) February 14, 2017

However, not everyone is so convinced by his last-minute attempt at supermarket romance.

@gretabrawner @christinawilkie @VP @WholeFoods If my husband bought me V-Day flowers from the grocery store, we would have a discussion. — Madison Kittay (@MadisonKittay) February 14, 2017

How romantic, Whole Foods flowers. https://t.co/dXDeQtbrn2 — Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) February 14, 2017

The picture has blown up so much that Pence himself has actually weighed in.

Don't ruin the surprise. Ready to share our 34th Valentine's Day with my valentine, Karen. https://t.co/PpokT6fWxi — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 14, 2017

We just hope he prepares a little earlier next year.