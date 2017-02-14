Spotted: Mike Pence buying some last-minute Valentine's Day flowers

It’s a familiar sight on Valentine’s Day: people all over the country dashing to the shops to pick up the last sorry bunch of flowers because they realised that for the fourth year running, they’d forgotten it was February 14.

But perhaps the last person you’d think to be joining the army of forgetful partners is none other than Mike Pence. You know, the vice president of the US.

Many people find it an infinitely relatable sight.

However, not everyone is so convinced by his last-minute attempt at supermarket romance.

The picture has blown up so much that Pence himself has actually weighed in.

We just hope he prepares a little earlier next year.
