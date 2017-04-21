Spotify playlists are the latest way to troll your friends
People are using Spotify’s seemingly endless list of tracks to create playlists with a message and sharing them on Twitter.
The new meme stems from a series of playlists people have made for their crushes, using the song titles to spell out how they feel.
made a playlist for my crush pic.twitter.com/j6lcZP9T2l— dee (@halebhunni) April 21, 2017
Since then, they’ve taken a new, and funnier turn.
I made a Spotify playlist for my girlfriend :) pic.twitter.com/xhHGyBKBKN— Drew Gooden (@drewisgooden) April 21, 2017
It’s not just for your crush. You can also tell public figures what you think of them.
Jeb Bush needs to see this one.
We made a playlist for @JebBush pic.twitter.com/lPKiC6ogO6— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) April 21, 2017
Don’t Go Alexis.
Made a playlist for my bae pic.twitter.com/UiaCDtPp6A— sam (@IwobiFlick) April 21, 2017
Some TV and film-inspired ones have also cropped up.
Harry Potter fans will love this one.
i made a playlist for my crush !! pic.twitter.com/O7yLQTWdi3— ️ (@remslupins) April 21, 2017
How about X-Files?
made a playlist pic.twitter.com/B21100oHFU— anna (@ufoscullys) April 21, 2017
These have interesting messages for the UK’s voters.
most important playlist for my crush 😍 pic.twitter.com/QRibEc0d8v— dylan (@privdylanm) April 21, 2017
I made a playlist for my crush pic.twitter.com/DIkpvMSTTr— shan murphy (@acornfriend) April 21, 2017
made my crush a playlist :-) pic.twitter.com/hLIE14ymKW— hazel ÷ (@hazelisburning) April 21, 2017
This person has had enough of all the memes.
made a playlist for all of you pic.twitter.com/6N6pfx9Yiz— Alice BevertonPalmer (@alice) April 21, 2017
And we’ll finish with this one, because, who doesn’t like eggs?
I made a playlist for my crush @foley_as_it_is 😩😩❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZLBGnsi8z9— laura is okay. (@laura_pxtrick) April 21, 2017
