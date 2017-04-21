Spotify playlists are the latest way to troll your friends

People are using Spotify’s seemingly endless list of tracks to create playlists with a message and sharing them on Twitter.

The new meme stems from a series of playlists people have made for their crushes, using the song titles to spell out how they feel.

made a playlist for my crush pic.twitter.com/j6lcZP9T2l — dee (@halebhunni) April 21, 2017

Since then, they’ve taken a new, and funnier turn.

I made a Spotify playlist for my girlfriend :) pic.twitter.com/xhHGyBKBKN — Drew Gooden (@drewisgooden) April 21, 2017

It’s not just for your crush. You can also tell public figures what you think of them.

Jeb Bush needs to see this one.

Don’t Go Alexis.

Made a playlist for my bae pic.twitter.com/UiaCDtPp6A — sam (@IwobiFlick) April 21, 2017

Some TV and film-inspired ones have also cropped up.

Harry Potter fans will love this one.

i made a playlist for my crush !! pic.twitter.com/O7yLQTWdi3 — ️ (@remslupins) April 21, 2017

How about X-Files?

These have interesting messages for the UK’s voters.

most important playlist for my crush 😍 pic.twitter.com/QRibEc0d8v — dylan (@privdylanm) April 21, 2017

I made a playlist for my crush pic.twitter.com/DIkpvMSTTr — shan murphy (@acornfriend) April 21, 2017

made my crush a playlist :-) pic.twitter.com/hLIE14ymKW — hazel ÷ (@hazelisburning) April 21, 2017

This person has had enough of all the memes.

made a playlist for all of you pic.twitter.com/6N6pfx9Yiz — Alice BevertonPalmer (@alice) April 21, 2017

And we’ll finish with this one, because, who doesn’t like eggs?