Spare a thought for the people on this ship that's frozen in the River Danube

You might feel all sorry for yourself when you step outside and feel a bit chilly, but that’s nothing compared to what this crew are having to deal with.

They’ve been stuck on board a ship trapped by ice on the frozen River Danube in Romania for several days – and to make things so much worse, they recently ran out of supplies.

But luckily, the kind folk from Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs put on a rescue mission to deliver food and water to them by helicopter.