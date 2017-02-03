South Park to back off mocking Donald Trump

The creators of South Park decided to “back off” Donald Trump during their most recent season.

Season 20 of the satirical animation ran throughout the US Presidential Election, including an episode which had to be rewritten at the last-minute after Trump’s surprise election. They portray Mr Garrison as a caricature of Trump, who doesn’t know how to run the country.

The show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, however, have found it difficult to satirise Trump.

“It’s really tricky now because satire has become reality. It’s really hard to make fun of,” said Parker, during an appearance on ABC News in Australia.

“In the last season of South Park, which just ended a month-and-a-half ago, we were really trying to make fun of what was going on but we couldn’t keep up.

“What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

Stone added: “People say to us all the time, ‘Oh, you guys are getting all this good material,’ like we’re happy about some of this stuff that’s happening.

“But I don’t know if that’s true. It doesn’t feel that way.”

Parker concluded: “They’re going out and doing the comedy already. It’s not something you can make fun of.”

It’s unclear whether the focus on Trump will continue in season 21, which is expected to air next autumn.