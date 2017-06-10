Sosoliso plane crash survivor wows America's Got Talent judges with emotional performance

By Breda Graham

Plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi received a standing ovation for her emotional audition on America’s Got Talent which airs this Tuesday night.

Ms Okwuchi wowed both the judges and audience with her rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

One of two survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash in Nigeria in 2005, she shared how her love for singing began.

“I was in a plane crash when I was 16 years old back in Nigeria, it took the lives of 107 out of 109 passengers and I was one of the two survivors,” she told the judges.

Responding to Simon Cowell’s question on how she dealt with the trauma, she said, “Lying in the hospital bed with bandages head to foot, not being able to move or do anything else, music was my escape and that’s why it means so much to me.”

At the end of her song, she received a standing ovation from the audience and brought Howie and Simon to their feet.

