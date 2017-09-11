Sorry Teresa Mannion, these American weather reporters have taken your crown

RTÉ weather reporter Teresa Mannion rose to fame in 2015 when she braved Storm Desmond to give us this weather report.

Although she will always have a special place in the hearts of Irish people, we feel the title of ‘bravest weather reporter’ has to go to these American weathermen reporting from Hurricane Irma in Florida.

CNN’s Chris Cumo giving a full report standing in gusts up to 142 mph is no joke.

Chris Cuomo battling Irma's full force in Naples. Peak gust 142 mph at 4:35 pm https://t.co/SBp2cjLCIK pic.twitter.com/Gv1IjMAQij — CNN Weather Center (@CNNweather) September 10, 2017

While the Weather Channel tweeted its reporter Mike Bettes struggling to stay upright in the midst of the tempest.

This is what the eyewall of Hurricane #Irma looks like. Watch The Weather Channel for continuing storm coverage. pic.twitter.com/7U7JzbVo3Z — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 10, 2017

Stay safe out there, folks!

It turns out now some serious sh*t in Florida, but why reporters are allowed to be out on evacuated areas? #IrmaHurricane #CNNWeather pic.twitter.com/1D8GT1hV60 — Jarno Teittinen (@JarnoTeittinen) September 10, 2017

Crazy reporter in the middle of a crazy hurricane 😱#IrmaHurricane #Irma pic.twitter.com/Ydkyypnlh1 — Tony Samia 🇱🇧 (@tonysamia) September 11, 2017

Weather channel reporter LITERALLY ALMOST GETS SWEPT AWAY on the scene in Naples!!! #IrmaHurricane pic.twitter.com/K19zvzEpcL — George Bretherton (@fifthdownnyc) September 10, 2017