Sorry Teresa Mannion, these American weather reporters have taken your crown

RTÉ weather reporter Teresa Mannion rose to fame in 2015 when she braved Storm Desmond to give us this weather report.

Although she will always have a special place in the hearts of Irish people, we feel the title of ‘bravest weather reporter’ has to go to these American weathermen reporting from Hurricane Irma in Florida.

CNN’s Chris Cumo giving a full report standing in gusts up to 142 mph is no joke.

While the Weather Channel tweeted its reporter Mike Bettes struggling to stay upright in the midst of the tempest.

Stay safe out there, folks!
By Anna O'Donoghue

