Sophie McLaughlin must be the cutest girl in ladies football!

Five-year-old Sophie McLaughlin has never scored a point but she’s going to ’concentrate and practice’ because that’s what makes you ’get better and better’.

In this extended interview with the young, but wise, substitute for Westput Setanta U-8s at the CYC (Continental Youth Championships) in Buffalo we hear everything that’s great about the GAA.

Sophie’s mum Leigh Mulhearne won an All Ireland U-16 medal with Waterford but of course Sophie is going to be a better player when she gets older.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.