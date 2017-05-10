Son wins €96,433 in EuroMillions and gives his mam half

A mother and son are €96,433 richer after winning a EuroMillions prize last night.

The ticket, purchased by the young man, is being split 50/50 with his mom after she lent him money for his lunch, which he then used to buy the ticket, along with his lunch.

“I haven’t slept a wink,” gasped the delighted matriarch.

“He was jumping around the house last night after checking the ticket on his phone and I was certain he was trying to wind me up,’ said the relieved Dublin woman.

The lucky son purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket at the Applegreen Service Station on North Street in Swords, Co. Dublin on the day of the draw.

The winning son said: "The ticket was purchased with money which my mother gave me for my lunch and once I found out about the prize, I didn’t have to think twice about sharing it. It took some time to convince her that we won but I think the reality sinks in once you arrive at the National Lottery offices.’

Discussing their plans for their winnings, the winning mother said: “This win has completely come out of the blue and we haven’t really had a chance to think about our winnings. We need to be very sensible and plan for my son’s future so we will have to open a special savings account for him. I however will be treating myself to a new car,”she laughed.